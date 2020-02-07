Hunting & Gathering

As one of the largest and longest-running board sports and beach/resort lifestyle tradeshow in the world, Surf Expo draws buyers from specialty stores all across the US, Caribbean, Central and South America and other coastline-heavy countries. Open to trade and industry professionals only, the one-stop marketplace sees 1,000+ exhibitors, 9,500+ storefronts and 28,600+ attendees (including vendors, buyers and media) come through its bi-annual event, held every September and January at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. This year’s January 2020 show featured more than 2,500 booths of apparel and hardgoods, along with a full line-up of special events, fashion shows, film premieres, awards ceremonies, gear demos and a surfboard shaping competition. Representing the (941) was local lifestyle brand Shore with an inviting and stylish storefront booth—remarkably resembling its two boutique locations on St Armands Circle and Longboat Key.

“The Surf Expo show is one of our favorites!” says Victoria Valentini-Madrid, the wholesale account manager for Shore. “We love it because we get to see so many of our Northern accounts at the January show. Shore has a great following in New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts, and the buyers love our Spring and Summer collections.” Valentini-Madrid mentions that Shore has gotten a lot of recognition because of the Disney Springs location, where so many buyers visit during the expo. “We also saw many fellow Floridians and our accounts throughout the Caribbean.”

Among the 2,500 booths of apparel and hardgoods, Shore’s pop-up shop stood out with its iconic mid-century modern build inspo, showcasing racks of its upcoming beach-chic trends and staple accessories. “Stepping into Shore should feel like stepping into your next getaway and we look forward to bringing that aesthetic to our buyers." Shore is now carried in retailers located in The Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, The Virgin Islands and Jamaica. As for what the new Summer collection beholds, Valentini-Madrid says to expect bright colors and fun prints on dresses, rompers and swimwear.

Photo of Shore Brand's booth courtesy of Victoria Valentini-Madrid.

