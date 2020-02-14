Todays News

Heat, smoke and meat. The smell of this holy triumvirate never fails to excite the salivary glands of even the most ardent vegan. But for those who partake in animal flesh, this trinity serves as a beacon for food fraternity, calling the hungry like a smoke signal that declares, “come, friends, and fill thy bellies.” That some form of barbecued dish exists in practically every single culture and cuisine the world over should suffice as evidence of its appeal. In spite of this, it can still feel sometimes like there just aren’t enough good BBQ joints around. So, add this one to your list: A & G Caribbean Ribs.

Like many modern eateries, this BBQ outfit is situated on wheels. Unlike many modern eateries, however, this one does not travel from brewery to brewery in search of customers—nor does it need to. Over the last 10 years or so it has migrated around the University Parkway corridor, parked first at the Shell gas station on University and Lockwood Ridge, then in a strip mall on Tamiami near the airport, and now back to the Southeast corner of DeSoto and Lockwood Ridge. But, through each multi-year stint at its locations, the outfit has remained committed to providing enormous portions of charcoal-grilled food for less than just about any other BBQ joint in town.

Their lunch special ranks as the best value overall, with a choice of ribs, chicken leg quarters and pulled pork for proteins and a choice of three varieties of rice—red beans and rice, black beans and rice, or yellow rice. Each combination of meat and rice will only run you $7, and, like any good Latino cook, the proprietors air on the side of too much food. In the case of ribs, they don’t appear to have a standardized system in place for portion size, seeming to rely on an intuitive sense of when the container has achieved critical mass. Rest assured, whether the final rib-count is 4 or 6, they will all be grilled exquisitely to a crispy, smoky exterior and a tender interior. For best results, opt for ribs with black beans and rice, and go heavy on the house sauce. And come hungry.

Caribbean BBQ Truck, 3250 DeSoto Road, Sarasota,